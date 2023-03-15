Dayton man who claimed he was African prince gets 20 years in fraud case

“Harrison — falsely holding himself out to be a royal prince from the African nation of Ghana — told investors he had direct connections with these companies, and that they could expect an investment return of 28- to 33%,” according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

Harrison and his stepfather, Robert Shelly Harrison, also claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, which sponsored religious services in the Dayton area, southwestern Ohio and Parker, Colorado. Some of the victims were church members.

After receiving investments, Daryl Harrison reportedly withdraw thousands of dollars from the church’s bank accounts. Daryl Harrison and Robert Harrison used the money to rent a house in Colorado and buy luxury vehicles, and pay for airfare, hotel accommodations and rental cars, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Robert Harrison previously was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 5, according to court records.