Dayton man sentenced in Warren County high-speed chase, carjackings

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced 25-year-old Bryon E. Finklea Jr. to 18 to 20 years in prison, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Finklea was also reportedly ordered to register as a violent offender for 10 years after his release and his driver’s license was suspended for 20 years.

He was convicted of two counts of kidnaping and one count each of of aggravated robbery, endangering children, robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to the prosecutor’s office.