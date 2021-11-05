journal-news logo
Dayton man arrested by U.S. Marshals in neighbor attack is indicted

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Suspect created ‘a substantial risk of death,’ Dayton police said.

A 46-year-old Dayton man indicted Friday had been on the run from police for a month after a violent attack of his neighbor.

Eric Lee Newsome is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

ExploreRELATED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Dayton man wanted in neighbor attack

Dayton police were called Sept. 24 to the 20 block of South Hedges Street after Newsome reportedly got into a physical fight with his girlfriend, and then with two unknown men in the side alley before he turned his aggression toward his neighbor, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“The suspect, later identified as Eric Lee Newsome attacked (the neighbor), striking him in the head with a metal extendable baton causing physical harm that had a substantial risk of death,” the court document stated.

The victim required seven staples to close a large gash on the of his head.

Newsome drove off in his pickup truck.

The Dayton Police Department in early October issued a plea to public for help finding Newsome, saying he should be considered “armed and dangerous” and was on federal probation.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Newsome Oct. 27 in Middletown. He subsequently was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

