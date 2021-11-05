Dayton man arrested by U.S. Marshals in neighbor attack is indicted

Eric Lee Newsome is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police were called Sept. 24 to the 20 block of South Hedges Street after Newsome reportedly got into a physical fight with his girlfriend, and then with two unknown men in the side alley before he turned his aggression toward his neighbor, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.