Customs agents seize more than $10M in fake Cartier, other jewelry in Cincinnati

On the same night, officers inspecting freight from China discovered two more shipments of counterfeit jewelry, the release stated.

One contained 60 Cartier bracelets and rings along with other brand name jewelry, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari headed to a private residence in Colorado. The second contained four Cartier Love bracelets headed to a residence in New Jersey. The two shipments combined were worth $1.96 million, had the jewelry been genuine, the CBP said.

“While online shopping has increased, CBP stays vigilant by stopping illegal shipments like these from damaging our economy,” said Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke of Field Operations-Chicago Field Office.

Consumers can take these steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods: