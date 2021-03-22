Complaint: Bradford couple accused in Capitol riot captured on video inside

In this photo taken from a federal criminal complaint filing, Brandon and Stephanie Miller are allegedly show in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

“Both Millers’ Facebook accounts contained multiple posts and conversations related to their entry into the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021,” the criminal complaint says.

The complaint also says that on Jan. 26, a witness was interviewed by the FBI.

“(Witness one) had heard from another family member that Brandon and Stephanie Miller were at the Capitol and went inside. (Witness one) observed a Facebook Live video on Brandon Miller’s Facebook account that showed himself and Stephanie Miller inside the Capitol,” the criminal complaint says.

The criminal complaint also says on Feb. 11, Capitol Police provided security footage that depicted the couple inside the building. The pictures appear to show the couple walking inside the Capitol.

Investigators also used phone and Google location data to track where in the Capitol the couple allegedly went while inside.

Prosecutors did not seek detention in their case, and a next court date wasn’t filed in the docket as of Monday.