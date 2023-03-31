Child in hospital, reportedly shot in Hamilton

A child is in the hospital after they were reported with a gunshot wound in Hamilton Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue at about 7 p.m. and found the child, who was taken to the hospital, according to a release from Hamilton police.
Police said that they are continuing to investigate and will provide an update when more information is available.
