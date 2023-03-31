BreakingNews
Child in hospital, reportedly shot in Hamilton
Child in hospital, reportedly shot in Hamilton

A child is in the hospital after they were reported with a gunshot wound in Hamilton Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue at about 7 p.m. and found the child, who was taken to the hospital, according to a release from Hamilton police.

Police said that they are continuing to investigate and will provide an update when more information is available.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

