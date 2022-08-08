Butler Twp. slaying suspect expected in Kansas court today

Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Greg Flannagan said Monday that the local office has preliminarily approved eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, from a prior offense of violence.

Marlow was arrested Saturday night in Lawrence, Kansas. Officials said an officer there saw a vehicle matching the description of Marlow’s. As officers approached in other vehicles, Marlow turned into a parking lot and exited his SUV and was safely taken into custody, the Lawrence Times reported.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office provided the Dayton Daily News a chart to explain how the extradition process works in Kansas. It says that a fugitive can waive extradition or can refuse to do so. If Marlow does fight his return, a request from Ohio’s governor would need to be made to the Kansas’ governor, which would be reviewed by the Kansas’ Attorney General’s Office, the chart says.

If that application is approved and returned to the governor there, a warrant will be issued. The Marlow could petition the court to stop the extradition and a court there would consider arguments. If the petition is denied, Marlow would extradited, the chart indicates. If the petition is granted, he could be released.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said Marlow is expected to be extradited to Ohio to face charges.

A Douglas County District Attorney Office spokesperson said Marlow will likely make his appearance via Zoom from the jail. A timeline for when the extradition process will take place remains unclear.