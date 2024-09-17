Butler County woman pleads guilty to shooting infant granddaughter

Harris pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a three-year gun specification which adds to the sentence for the shot that hit the baby. The remainder of the charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Judge Dan Haughey set sentencing for Oct. 29. She faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Prosecutors say the young victim is recovering and doing much better than anyone expected.

Harris shot the baby, then 6 months old, shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Lakota Pointe Townhomes on Dutchview Court. The two charges dismissed were in connection with alleged assaults on two other family members in the house.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigation and court documents indicate Harris struck a person in the face with her fist and “broke down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times.”

Harris assaulted another person by trying to shoot them in the head at close range, “but missed,” then shot the child in the head while the baby was lying on a bed, according to the complaints.

Then there was a tussle in the bedroom and Harris dropped the 9-millimeter Ruger and it was discovered under the bed, sheriff’s office detectives.