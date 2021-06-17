Brookville man sentenced to prison in child pornography case

Jonathan Pearson, 19, was sentenced June 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was originally indicted on 47 charges related to child pornography.

According to a plea document, Pearson pleaded guilty to more than 20 counts related to child pornography. The charges were second-degree and fourth-degree felonies. Twenty-five counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to the court document.