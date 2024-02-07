Bond set for man charged with felonies in Hamilton cat abuse case

Wednesday morning, Judge Dan Gattermeyer set bond at $50,000 cash or surety during his arraignment. Bai is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are more instances of cruelty that can be linked to Bai, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bai’s arrest came after a tip from a concerned citizen, the suspect a day after a the sheriff’s office offered a $250 reward for information on the identity of a suspect in the Jan. 24 incident.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office last week took to social media to identify a man who appears to capture a cat then slam it to the ground at a Hamilton apartment complex, causing the animal grave injuries.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Indian Springs apartments on Hampshire Drive. The cat was found by deputy dog wardens behind the complex and had to be euthanized do to its injuries.

On Monday, the BCSO released new photos of the suspect, saying that he returned to the apartment complex early last week and appeared to be looking at the cameras.

In the new photos of the suspect, he is wearing the same coat and shoes, but has a recent haircut, according to the BCSO.

Jones said last week the man is seen on video chasing the cat into the building stairwell and is “seen in the video capturing the cat in the trash bag, then slams it hard to the ground.”