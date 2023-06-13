Bond set for man accused of shooting woman in head during argument

Bond was set at $500,000 in Middletown Municipal Court for a man accused of shooting a woman during a reported disagreement among roommates that turned violent.
The 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the incident on Howard Avenue and was flown to an area hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Earl Nelson.
On Tuesday, police said the victim remained hospitalized in an area hospital.
The suspect, 37-year-old Richard Shelby Adkins, was tracked by police and K-9 to the 2000 block of Pearl Avenue in Middletown. Nelson said the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment for a dog bite he suffered during the apprehension.
Adkins was later charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail.
According to court documents, after the shooting that witnesses saw, Adkins demanded a man switch clothes with him before running from the area.
