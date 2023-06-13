X

Bond set for man accused of shooting woman in head during argument

Crime & Law
By
1 minute ago

Bond was set at $500,000 in Middletown Municipal Court for a man accused of shooting a woman during a reported disagreement among roommates that turned violent.

The 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the incident on Howard Avenue and was flown to an area hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Earl Nelson.

On Tuesday, police said the victim remained hospitalized in an area hospital.

The suspect, 37-year-old Richard Shelby Adkins, was tracked by police and K-9 to the 2000 block of Pearl Avenue in Middletown. Nelson said the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment for a dog bite he suffered during the apprehension.

Adkins was later charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail.

ExplorePolice chase, apprehend suspect in 3 area Kroger robberies

According to court documents, after the shooting that witnesses saw, Adkins demanded a man switch clothes with him before running from the area.

In Other News
1
2 indicted for Hamilton teen’s 2019 fatal shooting, police say it was...
2
Police chase, apprehend suspect in 3 area Kroger robberies
3
Ex-Lebanon business owner indicted for securities fraud, theft of $1.3M
4
Man accused of setting woman on fire could face death penalty
5
Suspect who fled from authorities on Hamilton’s west side arrested in...

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top