Bond set for former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County teen

The district received no complaints about D’Ettorre during her time at Liberty Junior, Fuller said.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan said in addition to sexual conduct, D’Ettorre was sending nude photos to the student.

The alleged crime occurred after the school year, but D’Ettorre met the victim during her time as a student teacher, Sheehan said.

The case was investigated by the Monroe Police Department because that is where the alleged conduct happened.

“We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where. Sounded like it was during travel in a car,” Sheehan said.

“We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,” Fuller said. “After the start of the current school year, we were notified that an investigation involving Ms. D’Ettorre was taking place and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Ms. D’Ettorre was a student teacher in one of our schools whose last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022. The alleged incident took place later that month.”

Fuller added, “It is imperative that our students feel safe in our schools, which is why we ask them, or their parents, to immediately report any concerns directly to an administrator.”

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II. She is not in custody in Butler County.