Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Bond $750K for man charged with murder for 2016 shooting in Fairborn

Devon Laurice Cox

Credit: Greene County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Devon Laurice Cox

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
58 minutes ago

Bond has been set at $750,000 for a man accused of murder in a 2016 shooting in Fairborn.

Devon Laurice Cox, 27, was arrested last week by a U.S. Marshals Service task force on a 2019 indictment for murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

ExploreMan wanted for 2016 murder in Fairborn arrested in Middletown

The charges are linked to the Nov. 20, 2016, homicide of 23-year-old Jarrell Plummer who was shot following a robbery at an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, according to law enforcement.

Plummer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vigil scheduled tonight for Fairborn homicide victim

At the time of the shooting, Cox was named a person of interest. He was indicted for murder in September 2019.

Another man, Rashawn Cochran, 27, also was named a person of interest in the shooting and was arrested in 2019.

Cochran was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August 2021 after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery. He is incarcerated in Belmont Correctional Institution, an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction facility in St. Clairsville.

caption arrowCaption
Rashawn G. Cochran

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Rashawn G. Cochran

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

caption arrowCaption
Rashawn G. Cochran

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

In Other News
1
Businesses in Middletown feel impact of crash that downed power lines
2
Call for help by wife of man killed by Monroe officers recounts his...
3
Judge sets bond at $50K for Middletown man accused at firing gun at...
4
NEW DETAILS: Germantown man found dead was shot, court records show
5
Power restored after OVI crash that closed Middletown intersection

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top