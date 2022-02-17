Bond $750K for man charged with murder for 2016 shooting in Fairborn

Devon Laurice Cox, 27, was arrested last week by a U.S. Marshals Service task force on a 2019 indictment for murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The charges are linked to the Nov. 20, 2016, homicide of 23-year-old Jarrell Plummer who was shot following a robbery at an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, according to law enforcement.