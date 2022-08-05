BreakingNews
Butler Twp. shooting: 4 killed, police ID person of interest
journal-news logo
X

Attorney Charles H. Rittgers asks to withdraw from quadruple murder case, hangs up trial work

Gurpreet Singh, who is charged with killing four members of his family in West Chester Township, appeared for a pre-trial hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Gurpreet Singh, who is charged with killing four members of his family in West Chester Township, appeared for a pre-trial hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

CRIME & COURTS
By
39 minutes ago
High-profile lawyer says his health is the reason.

The eldest, most experienced member of the defense team representing a man accused of the shooting death of four family members in a West Chester Twp. apartment wants to withdraw due to his health.

Charles H. Rittgers, a high profile attorney in the region for more than 40 years, most recently counsel in the federal corruption trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, says his health and age will not allow him to participate in any more trial work.

Combined ShapeCaption
Defense attorney Charles H. Rittgers finishes questioning a witness during the trial for Brooke "Skylar" Richardson in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering in the death of her newborn infant. The judge dismissed the tampering with evidence charge Monday after arguments from both sides. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Defense attorney Charles H. Rittgers finishes questioning a witness during the trial for Brooke "Skylar" Richardson in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering in the death of her newborn infant. The judge dismissed the tampering with evidence charge Monday after arguments from both sides. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Combined ShapeCaption
Defense attorney Charles H. Rittgers finishes questioning a witness during the trial for Brooke "Skylar" Richardson in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering in the death of her newborn infant. The judge dismissed the tampering with evidence charge Monday after arguments from both sides. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

“I don’t want to try another two-week trial and end up dying,” Rittgers told the Journal-News Friday. “It’s hard. It has been my existence for 44 years.”

Gurpreet Singh, 39, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the April 28, 2019 homicides. With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh faces the death penalty if convicted.

Rittgers, his son, Charles M. Rittgers and two other members of the Lebanon law firm signed on to represent Singh shortly after the homicides.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive. All died with gunshot wounds.

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke "Skylar" Richardson talks to her attorney Charles H. Rittgers during her trial Monday, September 9, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Brooke "Skylar" Richardson talks to her attorney Charles H. Rittgers during her trial Monday, September 9, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke "Skylar" Richardson talks to her attorney Charles H. Rittgers during her trial Monday, September 9, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL

After several delays and legal maneuvering, Singh trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

On Tuesday, Rittgers filed the motion to withdraw, stating after the recent two-week trial he concluded “he no longer has the stamina or health to meaningfully participate in another trial.”

The motion also states 71-year-old Rittgers has a heart condition “which is exacerbated by stress and lack of sleep. (Rittgers) participation could lead to ineffective assistance of counsel.”

In the past 18 months, according to the motion, attorneys Charles M., Neal Schuett and J.R. Bernans have worked independently from Charles H. on the Singh case.

Combined ShapeCaption
Stacy Schuler sits between her lawyers Charlie Rittgers (left) and Charlie M. Rittgers during her fourth day of trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011. Schuler, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on all 16 felony counts of sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.

Credit: Nick Daggy

Stacy Schuler sits between her lawyers Charlie Rittgers (left) and Charlie M. Rittgers during her fourth day of trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011. Schuler, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on all 16 felony counts of sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.

Credit: Nick Daggy

Combined ShapeCaption
Stacy Schuler sits between her lawyers Charlie Rittgers (left) and Charlie M. Rittgers during her fourth day of trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011. Schuler, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on all 16 felony counts of sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.

Credit: Nick Daggy

Credit: Nick Daggy

The three remaining attorneys are competent and prepared for represent Singh, according to Rittgers’ motion.

“They don’t need me,” Rittgers said during the Journal-News interview.

Rittgers said he hasn’t lost his skills, but “it don’t want to die, nor do I want to screw up a case.”

After the Sittenfeld trial, Rittgers said he realized “I am not as young as I used to be.”

Rittgers said can still share his legal skills behind the scenes, just not in the courtroom.

Combined ShapeCaption
Austin Hancock, the teen accused in a shooting at Madison Jr./Sr. High School, appeared with his attorney Charlie Rittgers Sr. in juvenile court April 5 for a pretrial hearing. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Credit: Greg Lynch

Austin Hancock, the teen accused in a shooting at Madison Jr./Sr. High School, appeared with his attorney Charlie Rittgers Sr. in juvenile court April 5 for a pretrial hearing. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Credit: Greg Lynch

Combined ShapeCaption
Austin Hancock, the teen accused in a shooting at Madison Jr./Sr. High School, appeared with his attorney Charlie Rittgers Sr. in juvenile court April 5 for a pretrial hearing. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Credit: Greg Lynch

Credit: Greg Lynch

“I may not be the smartest in the law profession, but I have done a lot of stuff,” Rittgers said. “l can advise younger lawyers about things they have not faced and I have. I am still useful, I am not ready to be put out to pasture yet.”

The defense did not ask for a continuance and the prosecution is not expected to oppose Rittgers’ withdraw.

ExploreDefense replies to objection to public funds decision in West Chester quadruple homicide case

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said, “As long as it doesn’t result in a delay, I have no problem with the withdraw. I wish him well and he will be missed.”

Rittgers represented Brooke Skylar Richardson, a Carlisle teen charged with killing her baby and burying her in the backyard of her parents home. Richardson was found not guilty of all by one charge, abuse of a corpse, in the Sept. 2019 Warren County Common Pleas trial that received national media and live streaming coverage.

In 2016, Rittgers represented Austin Hancock, then 15, in Butler County Juvenile Court for the February shooting at Madison Jr./Sr. High School that injured four students. Hancock pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder with gun specifications and inducing panic. Four counts of felonious assault were dismissed. He was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Youth Services until his 21st birthday.

Rittgers was the attorney for bathtub killer Ryan Widmer in his first trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court. Widmer was convicted by a jury on April 2, 2009 of drowning his wife Sarah Widmer in the bathtub of their Hamilton Twp. home. The defense was later successful in getting a new trial due to jury misconduct.

Widmer remains in prison serving a 15 years to life sentence after conviction in a third trial. In the second trial, the jury was deadlocked.

In Other News
1
Butler Twp. shooting: 4 killed, police ID person of interest
2
Attorney withdraws from case of man with multiple child sex charges
3
3-year Oregon District anniversary remembrance today: ‘They are not...
4
Humane agents remove 43 animals from Germantown farm
5
Mother says son ‘snapped’ before allegedly shooting uncle at Middletown...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top