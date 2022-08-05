Attorney Charles H. Rittgers asks to withdraw from quadruple murder case, hangs up trial work

Rittgers, his son, Charles M. Rittgers and two other members of the Lebanon law firm signed on to represent Singh shortly after the homicides.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive. All died with gunshot wounds.

Brooke "Skylar" Richardson talks to her attorney Charles H. Rittgers during her trial Monday, September 9, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

After several delays and legal maneuvering, Singh trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

On Tuesday, Rittgers filed the motion to withdraw, stating after the recent two-week trial he concluded “he no longer has the stamina or health to meaningfully participate in another trial.”

The motion also states 71-year-old Rittgers has a heart condition “which is exacerbated by stress and lack of sleep. (Rittgers) participation could lead to ineffective assistance of counsel.”

In the past 18 months, according to the motion, attorneys Charles M., Neal Schuett and J.R. Bernans have worked independently from Charles H. on the Singh case.

Stacy Schuler sits between her lawyers Charlie Rittgers (left) and Charlie M. Rittgers during her fourth day of trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011. Schuler, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on all 16 felony counts of sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.

The three remaining attorneys are competent and prepared for represent Singh, according to Rittgers’ motion.

“They don’t need me,” Rittgers said during the Journal-News interview.

Rittgers said he hasn’t lost his skills, but “it don’t want to die, nor do I want to screw up a case.”

After the Sittenfeld trial, Rittgers said he realized “I am not as young as I used to be.”

Rittgers said can still share his legal skills behind the scenes, just not in the courtroom.

Austin Hancock, the teen accused in a shooting at Madison Jr./Sr. High School, appeared with his attorney Charlie Rittgers Sr. in juvenile court April 5 for a pretrial hearing.

“I may not be the smartest in the law profession, but I have done a lot of stuff,” Rittgers said. “l can advise younger lawyers about things they have not faced and I have. I am still useful, I am not ready to be put out to pasture yet.”

The defense did not ask for a continuance and the prosecution is not expected to oppose Rittgers’ withdraw.

Explore Defense replies to objection to public funds decision in West Chester quadruple homicide case

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said, “As long as it doesn’t result in a delay, I have no problem with the withdraw. I wish him well and he will be missed.”

Rittgers represented Brooke Skylar Richardson, a Carlisle teen charged with killing her baby and burying her in the backyard of her parents home. Richardson was found not guilty of all by one charge, abuse of a corpse, in the Sept. 2019 Warren County Common Pleas trial that received national media and live streaming coverage.

In 2016, Rittgers represented Austin Hancock, then 15, in Butler County Juvenile Court for the February shooting at Madison Jr./Sr. High School that injured four students. Hancock pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder with gun specifications and inducing panic. Four counts of felonious assault were dismissed. He was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Youth Services until his 21st birthday.

Rittgers was the attorney for bathtub killer Ryan Widmer in his first trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court. Widmer was convicted by a jury on April 2, 2009 of drowning his wife Sarah Widmer in the bathtub of their Hamilton Twp. home. The defense was later successful in getting a new trial due to jury misconduct.

Widmer remains in prison serving a 15 years to life sentence after conviction in a third trial. In the second trial, the jury was deadlocked.