Arrangements set for UD student from Cincinnati who died this week

Arrangements for a University of Dayton student who police say fell out of the bed of a pickup truck over the weekend and later died from his injuries have been set.
Family and friends of Michael Currin will be received from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, according to an obituary. The obit asks that people remember to practice social distancing and to wear a face mask.
A virtual mass will also take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, the obit says.
Police say Currin, who was a first-year business student at UD out of Cincinnati, left the UD campus on foot to pick up a pizza and, on the way, he accepted a ride from a driver of a pickup truck, taking a seat in the bed of a truck.
Police said that about a mile into that drive, Currin somehow fell out of the moving truck and onto the road, which caused his fatal injuries. Police also said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office found that Currin’s head injury was consistent with a fall from a moving vehicle.
Police said that the investigation found the driver of the truck didn’t stop to report Currin’s fall or to help him. Instead, a female driver pulled up moments later, stopped to help and called 911.
The obituary noted Currin’s accomplishments, including being an outstanding student and athlete. He was presented the Man of Moeller award and was vice-captain of the high school and the president of the National Honor Society.
“Michael’s remarkable life was a gift to everyone with whom he came into contact,” the obituary says. “He gave his final gift was as an organ and tissue donor. He was kind and generous, a young man who lived his life with honor, humor, humility and purpose and valued family above everything. He was a wonderful son, a loving brother, an adored cousin and nephew and a generous friend. He was light, hope, inspiration and love. He touched all he knew and made us all better people and the world a better place. Keep Going 25!”
The family said in a statement that his organs could save up to eight lives and his tissue could heal up to 125 more people.
A memorial for Currin has also been set up at Moeller.