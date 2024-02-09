Man studying to be priest arrested on child porn charges; has Kettering tie

Credit: Hamilton County Justice Center Credit: Hamilton County Justice Center

Witt served as a seminarian intern in 2019-20 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish in Kettering, which thanked him for his work in a farewell message in the church’s June 2020 newsletter.

Witt is charged in Hamilton County Municipal Court with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and is held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“Mr. Witt is no longer a student of this institution, nor a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” Brausch’s email stated. “We are committed to doing all we possibly can to remove the scourge of child exploitation and abuse from our church and society.”

The archdiocese comprises almost half a million Catholics in 19 counties of western and southwestern Ohio.