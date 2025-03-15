57 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Anti Thomas Bell, 724 Chestnut St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Julie Nicole Kakaris, 3728 Ellis Way, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Elmer M. Adkins, 1411 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dylan Jeffrey Nichols, 640 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob Keith Botts, 3031 Sommerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown; indicted one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Robert B. Spottedhorse, 444 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count of murder (direct).

Timothy Lawrence Tiemeyer, 8662 Alexander Court, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Eric Eugene Rodgers, 9221 Canal Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael L. Sorrell, 1601 S. Marshall Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Larry James Grindle, 321 Curtis St., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count of driving under suspension.

Bakari J. Sudberry, 3919 Helton Drive, Apt. 33, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Khaleim Waver, 1210 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery (direct).

Crystal A. Trauterman, 941 Bloomfield Court, Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and falsification.

Jose Alvarado Vazquez, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, and disorderly conduct.

Warren Christopher Cook, 2044 Madison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Chase Dwayne Wilcox, 617 Malvern St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Anthony Barefield, 1970 Aaron Drive, Apt. F, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operation of motor vehicle under points suspension.

Allison M. O’Leary, 897 Fairview Ave., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Cleonte Dejuan Johnson, 11422 Ramondi Place, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of rape (direct); and one count each of rape, kidnapping (direct), assault, assault (direct), and menacing by stalking (direct).

Gavin Michael Hopson, 117 S. Main St., Dayton; indicted on two counts of rape (direct), and one count each of rape, gross sexual imposition (direct), and strangulation (direct).

Michael Woodall, 897 Fairview Ave., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of endangering children (direct).

Markese L. Bush, 543 David St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Courtnie C. Davis, 3893 Mack Road, Apt. 118, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Emily Renee Raybourne, 705 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua Von Douglas Bailey, 2430 Brookview Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Derrick Edward Whicker, 4660 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on six counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kayman Michael Anthony Williams, 5108 Hawaiian Terrace, Apt. 7, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Shawndra Shantrell Miller, 626 Rockdale Ave., Apt. 14, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of robbery and theft.

Edward Ray Moore, 109 E. Jackson St., New Carlisle; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Angel Kristeene Moore, 5744 Russell Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Harvey Jason Moore, 5744 Russell Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Yas-Ree Nakyiah Collins, 200 Fairfield Way, Winchester, KY.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Geoffrey Allen Gabritsch, 21 Desales Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Megan Nicole Meyers, 2613 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford; indicted on six counts each of trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Kwinta Kwante Sparks, 3225 Harvard Blvd., Dayton; indicted on six counts each of trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Yariel Antonio Negron Cordova, 821 Lincoln St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Elbert Curtis King, Jr., 1449 E. Columbus St., Apt. A, Columbus; indicted on one count each of forgery, theft, and possessing criminal tools.

Kamal Ismail Osman, 436 Medwin Place, Columbus; indicted on three counts of theft.

Latoyia Nicole Penwell, 407 1/2 W. Washington St., Springfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Jorden Michael Reedy, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Kendall Shoffner, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Delshawn Deante Carroll, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Luis Leonardo Flecha, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Christopher Don Baker, 8501 Ohio 132, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, grand theft, and receiving stolen property.

Eric Michael Meineke, 207 S. Mill St., Blanchester; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Josmire Keshay Waugh, LKA 1680 Hanford St., Apt. A, Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Varmunyah Teejani Dunor, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Chad Brian Combs, 293 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of burglary.

Daniel Patrick Flanders, 89 Manor Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.

Sheila Christine Harris, 5340 Parkside Court, Hamilton; indicted one count each of patient abuse and assault.

Todd Lee Burkhart, 1067 Collins Riley Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; aggravated possession of drugs; possessing drug abuse instruments; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Brayden Carl Rudd, 805 Katherine Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Francis Jerome Jordan II, address unknown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; possessing drug abuse instruments; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation; and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it.

David Allen Grimes, 2000 William C. Good Blvd., Franklin; indicted on one count each of inducing panic, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, and resisting arrest.

Shannon Dewayne Pennington, 418 Mary Lane, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Joseph Staggs, 7430 Brookstone Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count of failure to register.

James Robert Reed III, 2743 El Camino Drive, Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.