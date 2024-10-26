41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Explore Immigrant deported 7 times claims insanity in murder charge

Perry Lamonte Hart, 109 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on two counts having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count each of kidnapping (direct), murder (direct) and aggravated murder (direct).

Ryan Michael Taylor, 6308 Shannon Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Todd Sheldon Huff, 232 Dawnee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew Jay Ledford, 734 Millikin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Morgan Gabrielle Dawn Williams, 3200 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Patrick Kelly Jr., 5326 Camelot Drive, #15, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Lee Stout, 2083 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dejuan T. Lattimore, 2304 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and domestic violence (direct).

Sergio R. Morales, 9774 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester; indicted four counts of robbery (direct).

Michael K. Miguel, 612 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Shane R. Jarrell, 105 Lea St., South Point; indicted on one count each of abduction, felonious assault, strangulation, and domestic violence.

Shawn Dwayne Calhoun, 1201 Clovernook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of safecracking and petty theft.

Brent Allen Artis, 325 W. High St., Apt. 2, Oxford; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and carrying concealed weapons (direct).

Devyn Taylor Shockley, 1821 Wayne Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated arson.

Gregory Michael Abt, 80 Shadow Lake Village, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Shaquan Terrell Little, 30 Stephens St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing, and obstructing official business.

Tyler J. Foster, 310 Maple Ave., Apt. 37, Trenton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Frank Antonio Beverly, 1203 Woodside Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and obstructing official business.

Robert Ray Tackett, 2350 Oneka Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Anthony Jerry Ingram, 5894 Red Oak Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Rebecca Elizabeth Hoffman, 6782 Blue Rock Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Sonia Sabrina Schilling, 224 E. Somers St., Eaton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Delbert L. McQueen, 1193 Allen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Kyle Robert Plummer, 6632 Hamilton Mason Road, Lot 30, Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts each of rape and rape (direct).

Joseph Michael Maffeo, 609 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael S. Lesko, 8880 Cox Road, West Chester; indicted on eight counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), seven counts of rape (direct), and six counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Crystal Nichole Dieffenbach, 9891 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John W. McGlothin, 1619 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Otis Green Walker, 926 Charles St., Trenton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Royce A. Williams, Jr., 2155 Aaron Drive, Apt. 7, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ryan P. Shough, 8684 U.S. Highway 68 North, Building B, Rushsylbvania; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher G. Terry, 7332 Stonerun Place, Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jeffery Michael Monahan, 391 Comfort Drive, Harrison; indicted on one count each of theft by deception and falsification in a theft offense (direct).

Michael Sherman, 910 Praire Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of forgery (direct), four counts each of identity fraud against a person in a protected class (direct), and theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and two counts each of theft (direct) and identity fraud (direct).

Marcus Santreal Smith, 1138 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of forgery (direct), and one count each of theft by deception (direct) and falsification in a theft offense (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jamie Noel Reising, 817 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Charles Boyd, 215 N. High St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Deion Valentino Crawford, Lebanon Correctional Facility; indicted on one count of assault.

Misty Christine Watson, 7675 Starkey Clevengr Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Katie Mae Manns, 910 Lake Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Gary Anthony White, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.