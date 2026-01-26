40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Fred Anthony Carr, II, 39 Wrenwood Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of reckless homicide (direct).

Caleb Anthony Carr, 209 West Place, Trenton; indicted on one count of reckless homicide (direct).

Adam Monroe, 983 Gene Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Tracy Martin, 507 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and driving under suspension.

Matthew J. Thomas, 4423 Sample Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Barbara Elizabeth Fields, 230 Warwick Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Jacqor William Robinson, 2814 Harrison Ave., Apt. 10, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Nicole Dawn Mason, 57 Wolfer Drive, Amelia; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Logan Phillip Rothermel, 171 Fisher Road, Etters, PA.; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Melissa Ann Kurtz, 985 Magie Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Richard W. Simpson, 630 St Clair Ave., Apt. 11, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ry’mere Johnson, 1120 Garden Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joseph Wade Boggs, Jr., 316 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on seven counts of rape (direct), two counts each of assault (direct) and kidnapping (direct); one count each of strangulation (direct) and abduction (direct).

Christopher K. Augur, 23 N. Timber Hollow Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Jacob Andrew-George Ghanem, 4409 Harbor Cove Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of drugs (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct); and one count each of aggravated trafficking in dugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), tampering with evidence (direct), and obstructing official business.

Brian David Bowling II, 1704 N. Drexa Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, public indecency, resisting arrest, inducing panic, and aggravated menacing.

Gina Michelle McCleary, 504 Holland Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Billy Paul Rivers Jr., 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Erin Rennick, 1312 First St., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Walter Edward Wade, 401 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence (direct) and gross abuse of a corpse (direct).

James Aaron Murphy, 1601 Winona Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of attempted rape (direct), gross sexual imposition (direct), kidnapping (direct), and tampering with evidence (direct).

Edward Grewell, 2813 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on 14 counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), three counts of rape (direct), and one count of attempted rape (direct).

Mariano Robert Lewis, 1017 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Joshua Henry, 1017 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kasaundra Leigh Walker, 46 Chain Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Mark Louiso, 737 Ogden Road, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.

Michael Shane Carswell, 737 Ogden Road, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.

Cory Jay Phillips, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Casey David Zang, LKA 115 McMicken Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault, possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and harassment with a bodily substance.

Chantiel Ashley Bruch, 9580 Collett Road, Lot 49, Waynesville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Gary Lyn Ridley, 512 Kammer Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Benjamin Keefe Beckley, 640 Yeoman St., Washington Courthouse; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Kimberly Teru Bland, 68 Lensdale Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Dalton Darrell Spencer, 427 E. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.

Rachael Dawn Spencer AKA Marston AKA McGeorge, 427 E. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Nathaniel Orlandus Smith, 16582 Fairfield St., Detroit, MI; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Charles Henry Costa, 2020 Chimney Lane, Apt. 1C, Kettering; indicted on one count each of possession of hashish and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kelli Suzanne Roberts, LKA 11357 Trailing Oak, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Sincere Banks, 1708 Joseph Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.