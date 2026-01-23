Middletown police investigating over 50 shots fired into two homes within 6 minutes of each other

There was a woman inside the 15th Avenue home when shots were fired. According to the report, the woman said she heard a popping sound originally believed to be an electrical issue with her home. Suspecting a fire, she began to leave the house when a bullet came through her front door, almost striking her. She was not injured.

At the 15th Avenue home, approximately 50 shell casings were found, according to Middletown police, with bullet holes found in the living room and bedroom toward the rear of the home. More bullet holes were located in the upstairs bedroom, according to the incident report.

Six minutes later, at 10:54 p.m., a second call came from a home in the 2000 block of Queen Avenue. The homes are two miles apart.

At the Queen Avenue home, less than 10 shell casings were found. There were bullet holes in the plaster, roof and upstairs window, according to police reports. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

According to reports for both incidents, a dark-colored or black four-door sedan was seen around the time of both shots fired based on camera footage and a witness statement.

Middletown police said the incidents are not random, but the motive for the shots fired remains under investigation.

Middletown police could also not confirm whether the incidents are related.

Police are searching for more than one suspect, though no suspects have been arrested.

Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson told Journal-News additional patrols have been added in the area.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone who believes they may have relevant information to either incident can contract Det. Ken Mynhier at ken.mynhier@cityofmiddletown.org or 513-425-7720.