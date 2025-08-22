39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Robert Wayne Thomas Jr., 447 N. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Natasha Lynne Wells, 3205 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Russell Fields, 1015 Laurel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order (direct).

Jamesia Serea Rhone, 5488 Kettering Sq. Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Makayla Breyon Wells, 26201 Shoreview Ave., Euclid; indicted on one count of theft.

Sean Patrick Oneill, 118 W. Home Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest.

Lawrence Micheal Arnold, 2120 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Amie Marinda Taylor, 1209 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), possession of LSD (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Johnny Hayre, 217 Hudson St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Tyler Douglas Lawrence, 1171 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and endangering children.

Errol Maurice Baker, 5270 Camelot Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in heroin (direct), possession of heroin (direct), trafficking in cocaine (direct), and possession of cocaine.

Alex Grafft Massey, 2331 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault.

Kevin Christopher Foster, 619 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of vandalism and petty theft.

Shane Taylor Browning, 616 Miami St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Keenan T. Childs, 2803 Lafeuille Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, strangulation, and assault.

Elijhanae Ionna Stroud, 510 N. Upland Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Donrenee Maloney, 103 Lylburn Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tyrone Anthony Crawford, 3950 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. 8, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and negligent homicide.

Jesse Roy Henderer, 2216 Woodacre Drive, Mount Healthy; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ryan Thomas Simms, 737 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Frank E. Smith, Sr., 3256 W. 25th St., Apt. 102, Cleveland; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Sarah Cassie Lawson, 14473 Friend Road, Germantown; indicted on three counts of sexual battery (direct), two counts of rape (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and tampering with evidence (direct).

Joshua R. Hobbs, 408 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Raymond Curtis Shad, 8899 Monsanto Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Chaz Anthony Gendrew, 34 Dewitt St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Kathleen Elaine Tudor, 2479 Mason Montgomery Road, Lot 151, Mason; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.

Matthew Ray Simmons, LKA 90 Crosstown Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.

Victoria Love Conlon, 4524 Glenridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Lisa Marie Wood, 1616 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Kodi Denise Hibbard, address unknown; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Clifford Robert Collett Jr., 86 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Amanda Nicole Gallatin, 903 Pineneedle Place, Maineville; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; resisting arrest; and obstructing official business.

Jonte Tavares Thompson, 4559 Irelan St., Kettering; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jonathan Josue Garcia Ramirez, 5421 Lester Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Ah’Mon Joel Phillips, 4119 Leafback Place, Dayton; indicted on one count of forgery.

Travis Nelson Myers, 660 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft and receiving stolen property.

Jon Luke Tirey, 1924 Erie Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Montrell Sontez Parks, 1906 Crane Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, and theft.

Rebekah Gail Davis, 1100 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition.