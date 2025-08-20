Fairfield Twp. teen missing 2 months still being sought by police

“Any time we have a juvenile missing this long is a concern,” McCroskey said. “Given the amount of time she’s been gone, we wanted to get the information out as an abundance of caution.”

This isn’t the first time Ward has been reported missing. At least three times in the past three years her family has been reported missing.

“She has been found with family out of state in the past,” McCroskey said. “We have no information she’s in any danger, but we really want to find her.”

Ward is described as a black female, approximately 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing red and white sweatpants, a black and white hoodie, and red and white slip-on sandals.

Anyone having any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 513-785-1300 or any police agency. Ward is registered with the National Crime Information Center for Missing Children.