Fairfield Twp. teen missing 2 months still being sought by police

Yaniece Ward, 16, was reported as a missing/runaway on June 18, 2025, according to Fairfield Twp. Police. Her family was able to provide a photo on Aug. 20, 2025. Police said she had ran away before and was last located out of state. PROVIDED

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

Yaniece Ward, 16, was reported as a missing/runaway on June 18, 2025, according to Fairfield Twp. Police. Her family was able to provide a photo on Aug. 20, 2025. Police said she had ran away before and was last located out of state. PROVIDED
News
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
53 minutes ago
X

A Fairfield Twp. teenager has been missing for two months and police are asking for help from the public.

Sixteen-year-old Yaniece Ward was reported by her family as a missing or runaway juvenile on June 18, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey.

“Any time we have a juvenile missing this long is a concern,” McCroskey said. “Given the amount of time she’s been gone, we wanted to get the information out as an abundance of caution.”

This isn’t the first time Ward has been reported missing. At least three times in the past three years her family has been reported missing.

“She has been found with family out of state in the past,” McCroskey said. “We have no information she’s in any danger, but we really want to find her.”

Ward is described as a black female, approximately 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing red and white sweatpants, a black and white hoodie, and red and white slip-on sandals.

Anyone having any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 513-785-1300 or any police agency. Ward is registered with the National Crime Information Center for Missing Children.

In Other News
1
Pagotopia & Co. is a new Fairfield business where you can rent a food...
2
8 years later, court upholds $1M verdict in former Butler County...
3
Blockbuster deal propels 80 Acres Farms to be one of world’s largest...
4
Butler County to debate federal funding guidelines for infrastructure...
5
Cincinnati Open intern dies after accident at Lindner Family Tennis...

About the Author