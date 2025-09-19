39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Bradley Steven Crayton, 3261 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shawn Steven Ivy, 217 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

James Henry Riley, 5186 Mary Ingles Hwy., Silver Grove, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.

Lawrence Colbert, Jr., 3015 Bracken Woods Lane, Apt 6, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of forgery.

Explore Ohio House considers removing medical debt from credit scores

Jacob Andrew George Ghanem, 4409 Harbor Cove Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Devonte Marquise Thornton, 836 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Ernest Ray Burton, 2800 Dixie Hwy., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and using weapons while intoxicated.

Matthew Migda, 2095 Aaron Drive, Apt. 7, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilmer Yovani Jimenez-Miranda, 4397 Yacht Haven Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Justin Tyler Ytuarte, 1047 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Janie Louann Childers, 1219 Jackson Lane, Apt. 161, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Devin Curtis Blanton, 201 S. Broad St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tyler Alon Scott Glass, 301 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Christopher Lee Roberts, 512 W. 2nd Ave., Garrett, In.; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Zhion Andrews, 518 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dejuan Lattimore, 79 Beckett St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Corvaughn Cortez Renfro, 2973 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, assault, and aggravated menacing.

Explore Human skull was found last month in Hamilton storm sewer

Michael J. Carpenter, 1142 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jordan Marcus Oatneal, 2031 Piccadilly Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Clifford Wade Brown Jr., 536 Dayton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and resisting arrest.

Rachel Marie Klups, 505 Gilpin Drive, Apt. A3, Springboro; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and driving under suspension.

Makenzie Ann Mobley, 1081 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Joshua Dennis Dalhover, 2009 Allstatter Ave., Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), trafficking in hashish (direct), and possession of hashish (direct).

Mark Alan Partin, 234 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of complicity to tampering with evidence (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tiffany Lynn Corbett, 211 Gateway Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Frank Elliot Smith Sr., 3256 W. 25th St., Apt. 102, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Shamira Tennille Rogers, 3500 Hazelwood Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Marquesium Megel Bush, 110 Redbud Drive, Middletown; indicted on five counts of assault and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Zachary Lee Beard, 2213 Chestnut St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexandre Edward Wise, 928 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kimberly Jean Lyons, 332 Jameson Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Jennifer Lee Norman, 207 W. Mulberry St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Payton Wilson Rasey, 3995 Springboro Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence, and inducing panic.

Malik Deshaun Norton, 2120 N. Hampton Circle, Winter Park, FL.; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Frank Brako Obeng, 211 Shawnee Run, Apt. B, Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Jerry Dale Furlow, 5323 Barrett Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Jerry Jerome Jones Jr., 6948 Lois Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft and one count of criminal trespass.

Malikai Keisean Holland, 1708 Dexter Ave., Unit 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Jeffrey Scott Banks, 9228 Ferry Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition.