39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Bradley Steven Crayton, 3261 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Shawn Steven Ivy, 217 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).
James Henry Riley, 5186 Mary Ingles Hwy., Silver Grove, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.
Lawrence Colbert, Jr., 3015 Bracken Woods Lane, Apt 6, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of forgery.
Jacob Andrew George Ghanem, 4409 Harbor Cove Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).
Devonte Marquise Thornton, 836 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).
Ernest Ray Burton, 2800 Dixie Hwy., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and using weapons while intoxicated.
Matthew Migda, 2095 Aaron Drive, Apt. 7, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilmer Yovani Jimenez-Miranda, 4397 Yacht Haven Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.
Justin Tyler Ytuarte, 1047 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability (direct).
Janie Louann Childers, 1219 Jackson Lane, Apt. 161, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.
Devin Curtis Blanton, 201 S. Broad St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Tyler Alon Scott Glass, 301 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Christopher Lee Roberts, 512 W. 2nd Ave., Garrett, In.; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.
Zhion Andrews, 518 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Dejuan Lattimore, 79 Beckett St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Corvaughn Cortez Renfro, 2973 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, assault, and aggravated menacing.
Michael J. Carpenter, 1142 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jordan Marcus Oatneal, 2031 Piccadilly Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Clifford Wade Brown Jr., 536 Dayton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and resisting arrest.
Rachel Marie Klups, 505 Gilpin Drive, Apt. A3, Springboro; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and driving under suspension.
Makenzie Ann Mobley, 1081 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.
Joshua Dennis Dalhover, 2009 Allstatter Ave., Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), trafficking in hashish (direct), and possession of hashish (direct).
Mark Alan Partin, 234 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of complicity to tampering with evidence (direct).
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Tiffany Lynn Corbett, 211 Gateway Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.
Frank Elliot Smith Sr., 3256 W. 25th St., Apt. 102, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.
Shamira Tennille Rogers, 3500 Hazelwood Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.
Marquesium Megel Bush, 110 Redbud Drive, Middletown; indicted on five counts of assault and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.
Zachary Lee Beard, 2213 Chestnut St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Alexandre Edward Wise, 928 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Kimberly Jean Lyons, 332 Jameson Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.
Jennifer Lee Norman, 207 W. Mulberry St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Payton Wilson Rasey, 3995 Springboro Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence, and inducing panic.
Malik Deshaun Norton, 2120 N. Hampton Circle, Winter Park, FL.; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Frank Brako Obeng, 211 Shawnee Run, Apt. B, Dayton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.
Jerry Dale Furlow, 5323 Barrett Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.
Jerry Jerome Jones Jr., 6948 Lois Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft and one count of criminal trespass.
Malikai Keisean Holland, 1708 Dexter Ave., Unit 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.
Jeffrey Scott Banks, 9228 Ferry Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition.
