36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

William Michael Helton, 6669 Georgetown Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tasha Nicole Tirey, 5531 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Mariah Lynn Miles, 326 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas Arthur Kelly, Jr., 4832 Secor Road, Toledo; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brandi Nicole Stacy, 1723 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tony Lee Smallwood, 2142 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Amanda M. Shults, 1616 Lawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Lee Cash, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and aggravated possession of drugs.

David Lee Ousley, 3658 E. Maineville Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Craig James Klein, 1498 Spring Valley Paintersville Road, Spring Valley; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Jarid Tyler Ray Milders-Taylor, 166 Bailey St., Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Edward Leslie Fore, 5835 Dakota Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Destanie Marie Maggard, 858 Foster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, and petty theft.

Michael Dwayne Ivory Jr., 4118 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Elijah E. Williams, 3818 Mohawk St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Hannah Renea Moore, 6624 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 211ng, West Chester; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Montez Ladon Samuels, 1570 Meredith Drive, Apt. 15, Mount Healthy; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and criminal trespass.

Joshua G. Rhodus, 1 Marlou Drive, Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Jean Wright, 1552 Colony Terrace, Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Donald J. Bowling II, 197 South G St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arnulfo Juarez-Gabriel, 37 Princeton Square Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of sexual battery (direct).

Charles Lee Sullivan, III, 430 Liberty Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter (direct), aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Lucas Arnette, 4910 Hardell Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of sexual battery (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Nasear L. Smith, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Elaina Mae Dzierwa, 4524 Ridgely Tract Road, Apt. 5C, Newark; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.

Joshua Paul Roach, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with a bodily substance, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Brandy Ak-Kima Allen, 3976 Wyndham Ridge Drive, Apt. 103, Stow; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Brico Calvin Allen, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Tyria Margarie Berry, 2026 Eleanor Place, Apt. 56, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and endangering children.

Albert Isiah Alexander Price, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.

Jordan Dale Thomas, 8827 Westfield Way, Indianapolis, IN.; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and forgery.

Javontay Laron Clark, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Hans Mikael Wende-Crespo, 3529 Thorngate Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Travis Tyer Byrd, 119 E. Main St., Apt. 3, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Louis Aikins, 25 Castlewood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Clayton Winstead, 920 Melvin Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.