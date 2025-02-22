36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
William Michael Helton, 6669 Georgetown Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Tasha Nicole Tirey, 5531 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Mariah Lynn Miles, 326 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Thomas Arthur Kelly, Jr., 4832 Secor Road, Toledo; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Brandi Nicole Stacy, 1723 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Tony Lee Smallwood, 2142 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Amanda M. Shults, 1616 Lawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Kevin Lee Cash, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and aggravated possession of drugs.
David Lee Ousley, 3658 E. Maineville Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.
Craig James Klein, 1498 Spring Valley Paintersville Road, Spring Valley; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, and criminal trespass.
Jarid Tyler Ray Milders-Taylor, 166 Bailey St., Liberty Twp.; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).
Edward Leslie Fore, 5835 Dakota Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).
Destanie Marie Maggard, 858 Foster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, and petty theft.
Michael Dwayne Ivory Jr., 4118 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).
Elijah E. Williams, 3818 Mohawk St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).
Hannah Renea Moore, 6624 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 211ng, West Chester; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Montez Ladon Samuels, 1570 Meredith Drive, Apt. 15, Mount Healthy; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and criminal trespass.
Joshua G. Rhodus, 1 Marlou Drive, Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Jean Wright, 1552 Colony Terrace, Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.
Donald J. Bowling II, 197 South G St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arnulfo Juarez-Gabriel, 37 Princeton Square Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of sexual battery (direct).
Charles Lee Sullivan, III, 430 Liberty Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter (direct), aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).
Lucas Arnette, 4910 Hardell Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of sexual battery (direct).
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Nasear L. Smith, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Elaina Mae Dzierwa, 4524 Ridgely Tract Road, Apt. 5C, Newark; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs.
Joshua Paul Roach, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with a bodily substance, and criminal damaging or endangering.
Brandy Ak-Kima Allen, 3976 Wyndham Ridge Drive, Apt. 103, Stow; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.
Brico Calvin Allen, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.
Tyria Margarie Berry, 2026 Eleanor Place, Apt. 56, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and endangering children.
Albert Isiah Alexander Price, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.
Jordan Dale Thomas, 8827 Westfield Way, Indianapolis, IN.; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and forgery.
Javontay Laron Clark, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.
Hans Mikael Wende-Crespo, 3529 Thorngate Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Travis Tyer Byrd, 119 E. Main St., Apt. 3, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Virginia Louis Aikins, 25 Castlewood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Clayton Winstead, 920 Melvin Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
