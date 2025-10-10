36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brittany L. Griffith, 1905 Monarch Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs (direct).

Alfred Isaac Watkins, 3225 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Chase Christian-Gage Dabney, 1409 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Anthony Lee Greene, 57 Evergreen Terrace, Columbus; indicted on one count of forgery.

Joseph Edward Schrantz, 42 Meadowview Court, Fairfield; indicted on two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

Royce Dean Gardner, 1239 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Anthony Ray Agurs, 980 Erie Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct).

Demir Rashad Thomas, 10047 Daycrest Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Zachary Brandon Nicol, 924 Haverhill Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

David Wenton Simpson, 5515 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary S. Hogan, 4312 Tytus Ave., Apt. 117, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

David Scott Saucedo, 1601 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Scott Saucedo, 1601 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Dawayne Antionio Hunter, Jr., 353 Hampshire Drive, Apt. A5, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Jeffrey W. Morris, 211 Highland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Wyatt Thomas Hovan, 1202 Katherine Drive, Beavercreek; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Nathaniel Kacy Thomas, 3105 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

James A. Givens, 7608 Wildbranch Road, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Stacie D. Hardin, 5058 Alert New London Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and possessing drug abuse instruments (direct).

Howard Kamari Smith-Johnson, 6818 Dutchview Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Gabriel Mark Joseph Foston, 8057 Sue Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of strangulation; assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it.

Mark Quentin Crowe, 301 N. Mechanic St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Ryan Haunert, 2421 Twin Oaks Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Dominic Lombardi Seminatore, 2376 Vista Lake Drive, Batavia; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Carl Dudley Clouse, 2479 Mason-Montgomery Road, Unit 74, Mason; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

lzaya Cain Buchanan, 4621 Tall Oaks Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Gabriel Lakota Der Redkey, 111 Boys Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Beverly Eileen Floyd, 4079 Ohio 350, Clarksville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Daniel Jasper, 1136 N. Detroit St., Lot 66, Xenia; indicted on one count each of felonious assault; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; resisting arrest; criminal damaging or endangering; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Brandi Nicole Abney, 403 River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Austin Michael Jent, 240 Evergreen Drive, Springboro; indicted on three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Lawrence Mark Hurst, 2164 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; indicted on 11 counts of identify fraud, eight counts of forgery, six counts of theft, and two counts of attempted theft.

Shane Robert Carlson, 25 Farr Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Franklin Brian Gross, 10494 Camden College Corner, College Corner; indicted on one count each of vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, tampering with records, falsification, commercial driver’s license or temporary permit requirements, driving in marked lanes or continuous lines of traffic, and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it.

Robert Douglas Tennant, 6217 S. Dixie Highway, Franklin; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Thomas Allen Davis, 3012 W. Ohio 122, Franklin; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, driving under OVI suspension, driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, and right of way at a stop sign or yield sign.