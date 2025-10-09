Woman sentenced to at least 8 years for OVI crash that killed Butler County woman

• Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. sentenced Tiffany Pierce to eight to 12 years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• He also permanently suspended Pierce’s driver’s license.

• Pierce will be on post release control for 18 months to three years once she is released. If she violates the terms of her probation, she could face additional time in prison.

What was she convicted of?

• Pierce pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, according to court records.

• The OVI convictions are first-degree misdemeanors.

What was she accused of?

• On Aug. 25, 2024, Pierce reportedly hit an SUV head on while driving north in the 7400 block of Ohio 4.

• Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA when she went off the right side of the road and almost hit a mailbox, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

• She pulled back onto the road and crossed the center line, going into the southbound lane. The Mercedes hit a 2012 Cadillac SRX4 head on, according to the crash report.

• The other driver, 62-year-old Sheryl Matthews, of Somerville, reportedly tried to dodge the Mercedes, but the front left corners of vehicles collided.

• Medics transported Matthews to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died. She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.

• An investigation determined Pierce was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.