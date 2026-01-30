36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Michael S. Muller, 21 Stevens St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Austin James Byrd, 97 Van Buren, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation, abduction (direct), domestic violence (direct), strangulation (direct), and domestic violence.

Matthew Lawrence Curtis, 38 Elmont Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, and assault.

Dominick Aloises Brown, 161 Progress Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Obryan Deshawn Chapman, 4 Bryant Lane, Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel A. Fletcher, 4204 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Tracy L. Collier, 3126 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Logan Makenzie Norris, 221 E. Home Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and disorderly conduct.

Eric Ray Tirey, 25 Remington Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Scott Lee Combs, 3993 Hammond Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Vickie Franz, 405 Dexter Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to stop after an accident (direct).

Travis Ray Cottey, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan James Henry, 680 Laurel Ave., Apt. A, Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Shane David Baldwin, 731 Considine Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery (direct) and passing bad checks (direct).

Tristan Scott Brockman, 366 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of robbery (direct), and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), obstructing official business (direct), and resisting arrest (direct).

Luke I. Germana, 8930 Greenbush Road, Somerville; indicted on one count each of strangulation, gross sexual imposition, abduction (direct), and assault.

Explore Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide of Middletown man in 2022 crash

Linda N. Handy, 3014 Ottawa St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Jason Lee Wayne Pennington, Jr., 2083 Robin Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of strangulation, disrupting public services, domestic violence, and assault (direct).

Matthew Robert Reynolds, 3016 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct) and soliciting.

Timothy D. Cline, 309 Cypress Ave., Apt. 23, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Thomas Anthony Mercer, 3345 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Rebecca Anne Curtis, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Josue Ezequil Rodriguez Chan, 2004 Arlington Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it.

Keith Beavers, 5604 Ohio 123, Franklin; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, inducing panic, using weapons while intoxicated, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

Jackie Rae Schriver III, 50 S. Harrison Ave., Apt. 1, Lebanon; indicted on three counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Troy Lamont Staples, 2418 Hudson Bay Way, Columbus; indicted on two counts of theft and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Erinn Joshua Bess, 1523 Rockwell Drive, Xenia; indicted on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Rafael Maurillo Efebo, 1912 E. Third St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, failure to comply with opened container of beer or liquor laws, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Kaleb Edward Ray Short, 5945 Ethel Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Todd Edward Gwinner, 6937 Ohio 123, Morrow; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Skylar McKenzie Day, 1738 Brookeridge Circle Drive, Lawrenceburg, IN.; indicted on one count of theft.

Nicholas Jack George, 8786 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

William Michael Muller, 311 Portland Blvd., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Jayme Ashley Ledford, 1065 E. Main St., Apt. 33, Lebanon; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Tailer Paige Maines, 2222 Ohio 132, Goshen; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Leon Christopher Wantuck, 1785 Ohio 258, Lot 146, Goshen; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.