Hamilton police: Road‑rage incident led to crash that killed family of 3

But late this afternoon, following Begley’s early morning arrest, Hamilton police said that “a comprehensive investigation” by HPD Investigations and Traffic Sections spanning four-and-a-half weeks” determined that the collision was not the result of a simple speeding offense, “but rather the culmination of a road rage incident that began at a separate location.”

“Investigators worked extensively to reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy,” HPD said in an announcement. “This included interviewing witnesses, involved persons, and analyzing video footage from multiple sources to establish a timeline of the incident.”

Explore Grand jury indicts driver in Lindenwald crash that killed family of 3

The crash occurred at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 21 when Begley crossed left of center in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent on River Road, passed three vehicles, hit a curb, overcorrected and struck a northbound 2008 Honda Civic head‑on.

Killed in the crash were the occupants of the Civic: Milton Alvarez Lagos, 35; Bety Salazar Lopez, 27; and Milton Salazar Alvarez, 10.

The Civic then hit a garage and a fence, while the Torrent spun into a 2002 Ford F‑150. That driver wasn’t injured.

The Torrent’s speedometer was stuck at 80 mph in a 35‑mph zone, according to a police report.

The evidence and investigative testimony were presented to a Butler County grand jury, police said. “Consequently, the grand jury returned an indictment this week,” HPD said.

“The Hamilton Police Department wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the department said in a statement. “We recognize that this tragic incident has deeply impacted not only the families directly involved but also the wider community and neighbors who mourn this loss. The Department acknowledges the dedicated efforts of the investigators who worked tirelessly to piece together the evidence.

“HPD also extends its gratitude to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office for their legal expertise and guidance throughout the investigative process.”