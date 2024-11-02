32 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jeffery S. Reynolds, 222 Shafor St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jimmy Arthur Mercer, 2800 Dixie Hwy., Room 111, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Bryan Douglas Gibson, 1307 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shannon Michelle Rose, 28 Elmount Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

David Michael Herr, 400 S. Main St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.

Justin McCoy, 820 Willow Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Dakota Allen West, 606 Brill Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ray Lee Reno, 9936 Wayne Trace Road, Camden; indicted on one count each of theft, breaking and entering, and vandalism (direct).

Samuel J. Rowland, 23 Arcadia Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Troy Lamonet Mahaffey, 802 Greenwood Ave., #8, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Ishmael Azziz Yakub Crawford, 2242 Bethel New Richmond Road, Bethel; indicted on one count of theft.

Albert Ray Lattimore, 232 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, vandalism, petty theft, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass.

Trevon Mace, 3540 Kehr Road, Oxford; indicted on six counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), and four counts of extortion (direct).

Robert Perkins, 416 E. Silver St., Lebanon; indicted on eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and seven counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

Roy Lee Campbell, 2616 Elmo Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, possession of drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of marijuana (direct), having weapons while under disability, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Kellen Justus Campbell, 2616 Elmo Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Charles Stephen Johnson, 8799 Woolstone Court, Maineville; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, and menacing by stalking.

Christopher Adam Smith, CCI; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Michael Lee King, 4801 Nicholes Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kristie Lynn Abrams, 1049 Sunset Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Renee Poteet, 1300 Girard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aprina Janell Johnson, 835 Wells St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, abduction, and interference with custody.

Jason Michael Moore, 2093 Mattis Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Harrison Walters, 7915 Sycamore St., Maineville; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Shanique White, 886 Linda Way, Forest Park, Ga.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and falsification.

Grady Glenn Jackson, 40 Greenhill Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and vehicular assault.

Randall Jay Urton II, 5583 Cherry St., Kings Mill; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with records, falsification, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Michael Schoby, 6202 Phillipsburg Union Road, Englewood; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and vehicular assault.

James Edward Leitelt, 544 Lake Front Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Thomas Eugene Summers II, 117 Diplomat Court, Beech Grove, IN.; indicted on one count each of theft of drugs, and theft.

Larry L. Summers II, 2214 W. Hampton Blvd., Shelbyville, IN.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, theft of drugs, theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ajay Nathaniel Merriman, 5886 Shadymist Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of felonious assault, and failure to stop after an accident.