32 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jimmy Wayne Perry Jr., 3904 Boudinot Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings (direct), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kristy P. Woodgeard, 1104 Park Lane, Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Nichole Alcorn, 3062 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dominick Charles Jeremiah Grubb, 110 Lagrange St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Abdullah Yusufi, 7472 Kingswood Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Marcus Perry Stockhoff, 3012 Ben Harrison St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Brandon A. Merritt, 16 Telford Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Jeremy W. West, 2 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Tari L. Tucciarone, 5918 Wayne Milford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Charlie J. Hughes, 3229 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jason Richard Cooperrider, 7123 Boundaries Road, Thornville; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Daniel Lee Cupps, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Albert Zechariah Glover, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Armonte Lewis North, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Cari Lynn Gasaway, 6092 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Opal Ruth Price, LKA 407 S. Hughes St., Rio Vista, TX.; indicted on one count each of forgery, possessing criminal tools, and attempted theft.

Joe Michael Ray Burroughs, LKA 717 N. Wilhite St., Cleburne, TX.; indicted on one count each of forgery, possessing criminal tools, and attempted theft.

Donterrio Da’King Dalon Williams, 858 Hutchins Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Scotty Lee Loveless, 205 Lazenby St., Apt. B, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Robert Jeno Howard McClain, 4914 Cooper Road, Unit 428685, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and theft.

Mercedes Renee Minniefield, 220 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Johnathan Lee McKinney, 1027 Hughes St., Unit 3, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Eric Gregory Henderson, 1773 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Terry Lee Bailey, 2832 Ohio 122, Franklin; indicted on one count each of domestic violence; violating a protection order; and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Christian Tylor Mcpherson, 421 W. Vine St., Wilmington; indicted on one count of robbery.

David Lee Durham, 11465 Ivyrock Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, identity fraud, receiving stolen property, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Jerry Dewayne Abney, 634 Moses Drive, Apt. C, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Justin Scott Hamilton, 9542 Sandy Run Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; endangering children; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Kyle Dean Duncan, 563 Heather Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Christopher R. Parson, 12073 Westerly Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of assault, and one count each of harassment with a bodily substance and disorderly conduct.

Norman Howard Benson, 210 Washington Way, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

David Abraham Dodson, 309 Kammer Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.