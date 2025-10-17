32 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
———
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Temico Jermell Hawkins Jr., 7968 Ramble Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and having weapons while under disability.
David R. Ward, 986 E. Howard Road, Connersville, IN.; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Christina Elaine Mitchell, 104 Elkins St., Estill Springs, TN.; indicted on one count of felonious assault.
Joshua R. Hobbs, 408 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
Deondrae Lamount Bruton Butler, 1518 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.
Ryan L. Peck, 2816 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and failure to stop after an accident.
Randall Otis Neal, 2089 Logan Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.
Richard Leon Sanders, 518 S Monument Ave., Apt.4, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).
Kameron Rapheal Gregory Arnold, 6038 Capri Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of domestic violence.
Je’Myiss Lamar Sharp, 1895 Cliffview Lane, Florence, KY.; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and felonious assault (direct).
Tianadda L. Craig, 834 Dayton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher L. Robinson, 5825 Trenton Road, Madison Twp.; indicted on four counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count of violating a protection order.
Donald E. Kramer, 121 Millikin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Kevin Alexander Hawkey, 327 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Juan D. Holmes, 726 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).
Joshua Von Douglas Bailey, 2430 Brookview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).
Ambria D. Robinson, 1846 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).
Benjamin Scott Arand, 7005 Dutchland Blvd., Liberty Twp.; indicted on six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).
David Keith Tipton, 611 Young St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).
Brandon S. Roberts, 3201 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).
Ron Hazelbaker, 5262 Brown Road, Apt. 1161, Oxford; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).
Dean Michael Wilson, 149 Mercy Way, Mt. Orab; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).
Alexsandr Elkin, Lorain Correctional Institution, 2075 S. Avon Beldon Road, Grafton; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and importuning (direct).
Jamarr O. Harris, 6771 Yoakum Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Brian Jordan Jackson, 105 Fawn Run Lane, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Kyle M. McKenzie, 2122 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
———
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Brian Keith Richardson, 3500 Wrenwood Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.
William Charles Burer, 527 N. 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and theft.
Craig Alan Overheul, 8826 Franklin Trenton Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and possession of cocaine.
Joseph Wayne Bowling, 6998 Dalewood Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, theft and obstructing official business.
Totany Raneesha Renee Rochelle Jones, 1840 Wayne Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft.
Jerome Lyrenzo Wade III, 1997 Goodnor Road, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.
