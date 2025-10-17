32 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Temico Jermell Hawkins Jr., 7968 Ramble Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and having weapons while under disability.

David R. Ward, 986 E. Howard Road, Connersville, IN.; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christina Elaine Mitchell, 104 Elkins St., Estill Springs, TN.; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Joshua R. Hobbs, 408 Cranewood Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Deondrae Lamount Bruton Butler, 1518 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

Ryan L. Peck, 2816 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and failure to stop after an accident.

Randall Otis Neal, 2089 Logan Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Richard Leon Sanders, 518 S Monument Ave., Apt.4, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

Kameron Rapheal Gregory Arnold, 6038 Capri Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Je’Myiss Lamar Sharp, 1895 Cliffview Lane, Florence, KY.; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and felonious assault (direct).

Tianadda L. Craig, 834 Dayton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher L. Robinson, 5825 Trenton Road, Madison Twp.; indicted on four counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count of violating a protection order.

Donald E. Kramer, 121 Millikin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kevin Alexander Hawkey, 327 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Juan D. Holmes, 726 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).

Joshua Von Douglas Bailey, 2430 Brookview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Ambria D. Robinson, 1846 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Benjamin Scott Arand, 7005 Dutchland Blvd., Liberty Twp.; indicted on six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

David Keith Tipton, 611 Young St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Brandon S. Roberts, 3201 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Ron Hazelbaker, 5262 Brown Road, Apt. 1161, Oxford; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Dean Michael Wilson, 149 Mercy Way, Mt. Orab; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Alexsandr Elkin, Lorain Correctional Institution, 2075 S. Avon Beldon Road, Grafton; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and importuning (direct).

Jamarr O. Harris, 6771 Yoakum Court, Liberty Twp.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brian Jordan Jackson, 105 Fawn Run Lane, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kyle M. McKenzie, 2122 Hill Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brian Keith Richardson, 3500 Wrenwood Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

William Charles Burer, 527 N. 5th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and theft.

Craig Alan Overheul, 8826 Franklin Trenton Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and possession of cocaine.

Joseph Wayne Bowling, 6998 Dalewood Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, theft and obstructing official business.

Totany Raneesha Renee Rochelle Jones, 1840 Wayne Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Jerome Lyrenzo Wade III, 1997 Goodnor Road, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.