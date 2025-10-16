Medicaid fraud: Middletown, Dayton women accused of ‘phantom billing’

Francis was also charged with theft.

She participated in a kickback scheme and received $2,613, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

From May 2024 through April 2025, Lange allegedly billed for in-home services while the patients were receiving care from outside programming or from family members.

She charged Medicaid $34,028, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the cases. The team works with local, state and federal partners to find Medicaid fraud and protect vulnerable adults.

Others charged in the investigation include: Daylene Curtis, 41, of Zanesville; Asia Drakeford, 30 of Columbus; Michael Makeba, 53, of Westerville; Andrea Turpin, 43, of Blacklick; and Laquandra Williams, 37, of Cleveland.