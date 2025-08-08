29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ramie Edward Elrod, 18 Augspurger Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron R. Couch, 1236 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cody Isaac Koenig, 207 S. Broad St., Apt 19, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and falsification.

Gerrett Michael Brunner, 1404 Stuben Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering, and driving under suspension.

Kent Lee Lemons, 7463 Clough Pike, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Steven Dale Sumner, 2739 Benninghoffen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and driving under suspension.

Caroline A. Lissal, 428 Morman Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of obstructing official business.

Xavier Omarion Wallace, 412 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons.

Travis Lee Bourne George, 1631 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton; indicted on seven counts of misuse of credit cards and one count of receiving stolen property.

Patrick Brian Murray, 204 Cook Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Caleb Daniel Schreiber, 411 Gest St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of disrupting public services, and one count each of telecommunications harassment (direct) and telecommunications harassment.

Marcus Benjamin Moore, 323 Curtis St., Middletown; indicted on one count of escape.

Michael D. Riegel, 743 William St., Van Wert; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs.

Nyasia Monique Whitney, 4650 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of forgery and passing bad checks.

Benjamin Robert Lierer, 2049 Robin Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of theft and criminal trespass.

Rashod Lindsey, Jr., 8020 Castle Rock Lane, West Chester; indicted on one count of rape (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jeffrey A. Hurn, 329 24th St., Ashland, KY.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Adam James Mcintyre-Lockhart, 6328 Keeler St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Asa Scott Buell, 2507 Clemmer Drive, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of possession of drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Johnathan Morrison Davis, 499 E. Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on five counts of domestic violence, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malichi Shamar Cameron, 30 Beam Drive, Apt. J, Franklin; indicted on one count each of abduction, disrupting public services, endangering children, and domestic violence.

Caleb Lewis, 75 W. South Range Road, N. Lima; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Clark, 2960 W. Enon Road, Yellow Springs; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Davion Layshown Gunterman-McCollum, 1359 Riviera Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of robbery and grand theft.

Matthew Allen Spahr, 7047 Ross Road, Oregonia; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Austin Michael Deaton, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 178, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Stevie Jay Sunnycalb, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 160, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Matthew Steven Maidlow, 7107 Juniperview Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and aggravated menacing.

Samantha Paige Beal, 6559 Hollow Lane, Loveland; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.