Hamilton offering reward for info on sex assault suspect

Hamilton police are looking for a man suspected of sexual assault and will pay $500 for information that leads to his arrest.

Bryant Benson, Jr., also wanted for violation of a protection order, is considered to be violent and dangerous, according to police. He was last seen on the west side of Hamilton at Main Street and Carmen Avenue on Tuesday afternoon in a reported stolen vehicle, a 2003 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with a plastic bag covering a broken-out driver’s side rear window.