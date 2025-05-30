29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Emily A. Puckett, 1512 Blair Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Wayne Mobley, 3001 Princeton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Mercedes Sue Cowgill, 601 E. Ave., Apt. 3A, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of burglary (direct), and one count of burglary.

Jason Christobal Sanchez, 6676 Stone Creek Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Dennis Alejandro Matute-Cartagena, 1213 Vanderveer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corbin Neal Jenrett, 208 S. 1st St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), and having weapons while under disability.

Alfredo Medina-Oviedo, 1213 Vanderveer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Bradley Steven Mandell, 1039 Hunters Run, Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Curtis Nantz, 4971 Pleasant Ave., Lot 28, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Corey James Fluker, 36 Anderson Ferry, #1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and disclosure of confidential information.

Giles G. Cooper, 1609 Oxford State Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

Tyrone E. Meade, 219 Village St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Dillon B. Belcher, 6929 Gail Sue Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts of grand theft.

Cody Wayne Dean, 14 Bates St., Dayton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Patrick John Feran, 6419 Dixie Hwy., Rm. 25, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Todd Collins, 3510 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Paul Edward Scott Jr., 620 Rigdon St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Ellen M. Bolinger, 2999 Carmody Blvd., Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of permitting drug abuse (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Karly Leeann Boyer, 8284 Keister Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Sam Edgar Dawson, 16921 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA.; indicted on one count each of using weapons while intoxicated; possession of cocaine; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Rechelle Lee Miller, 261 Euclid Ave., Fairborn; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roberto Luis Soto, 2424 Ottawa Drive, Columbus; indicted on two counts of forgery, and one count each of theft and attempted theft.

Matthew John Whittaker, 532 E. 4th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Theodore Patrick Hostiuck, 520 E. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of assault.

Timothy Dale Creech, 51 High St., Waynesville; indicted on one count each of burglary, voyeurism, and public indecency.

Jody Lynn Ingram, 1010 Reading Road, Lot 1, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Randall Deon Johnson Jr., 4115 Jamestown St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Deane Parke Ward, 1738 Gellenbeck St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Randez Jimmell Collins, 1525 Race St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.