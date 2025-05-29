Liberty Twp. trustees vote to ban all marijuana-related businesses

In 2018 — five years before voters approved the use of recreational marijuana — trustees voted to change its zoning code to define marijuana and related uses and then prohibited them.

A moratorium on the cultivation, processing or sale of adult use marijuana in the township expired May 4.

“Out of (an) abundance of caution it was recommended by our law director to pass this resolution,’’ said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

When voters approved the use of adult use cannabis, an excise tax of 10 percent in addition to the sales tax, was put on sales, with the understanding a portion of that tax would go to the township or municipality where dispensaries were located.

That excise tax sharing is changing. Legislators may ban townships from using zoning to prohibit certain adult-use cannabis-related businesses as early as July 1.

“We have relatively limited commercial space in the township. We need to be sure we’re making the best use of that space from a tax benefit standpoint in terms of services and amenities for the citizens of the township,” said Trustee Todd Minniear.

“I don’t see the marijuana dispensaries delivering on that. The state legislature is pulling (the excise tax benefit) away. So, there’s no incremental tax benefit.”

Trustee Steve Schramm said he hasn’t been in favor of marijuana related businesses since the use of medical marijuana was approved. And he’s not a fan of recreational use — but accepts it’s now legal — nor the uncertainty of related laws, which keep changing.

“I’m just not convinced yet we’ve got the business (end) shaken out — whether it’s going to generate any income,’’ Schramm said.

“And certainly, the downside of what it brings along with it. I’ve yet to find a marijuana sale location that wasn’t in a seedy area. Whether they head to seedy area or whether they create a seedy area. I think we’re going to find that out in the next few years.”

The uncertainty of the laws is the reason Trustee Tom Farrell agreed to the resolution reaffirming the ban on marijuana- related businesses in the township — a decision he said can be changed in the future if warranted.

“The law is changing constantly. Until we know exactly what the law is and how it will affect our residents and businesses, I think it best to hold off on any rash decisions,’’ Farrell said.