29 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Shanda Nichole Nesbitt, 312 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michael L. Sorrell, 1374 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Johanna Janelle Jonson, 108 Magnolia Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards (direct).

John Robert Strickland, 1002 Elwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct) and possession of cocaine (direct).

Explore Accused child predator wanted in Vermont could be in Ohio or Indiana

Kevin McCollum, 1920 Tuley Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud and obstructing official business.

Jesse James Burgher, 7273 Browns Run Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, strangulation and violating a protection order.

Albert Montez Givens, 1119 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Ray Bekemeier, 1965 Cathedral Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Andrew Jay Ledford, 734 Millikin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, and failure to stop after an accident.

Michael Kennard, 2178 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct) and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Logan Michael Robbins, 5700 Fairfield Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Brandi Nicole Abney, 123 Skokiaan Drive, Apt. 2, Franklin; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haley Nicole Moore, 26 Highridge Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Morgan James Unu Tsit Awdoi Burgess, 972 Garver Road, Middletown; indicted on eight counts of aggravated possession of drugs, five counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one count each of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of heroin.

Steven Allen Townsley, 931 Sharon Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Troy-Sean Deandre Hill, 409 Findley St., Apt. 459, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

Tyler Wayne Frederick Smith, LKA 122 Linden St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of possession of heroin.

Jason Matthew Adkins, 321 Brampton Place, Trenton; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jaden Desean Thomas, 3219 Illinois Ave., Middletown; indicted on four counts each trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Brittany Danielle Clark, 6275 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Franklin; indicted on four counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, and one count each of possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Rene Martin, 2013 Goldfinch Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beebek Kharel, 6579 Karincrest Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, and inducing panic.

Kerry Leon Campbell, 3505 Desoto Ave., Youngstown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yasseen Omrani, 233 Donahue St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Denzelle Lamar Pouncy, 1751 Westwood Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services and inducing panic.

Ronetta Anisha Thompson, 3831 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Michael Jarrett Brooks, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Jonasia Sanquise Davis Garth, 3637 W. 45th St., Cleveland; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Larry Heath Lykins, 1724 Eldora Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.