Prisoner gets life sentence in Lebanon Correctional inmate’s death

The judge ordered Ogletree’s new sentence to run consecutively to his previous sentence, which means he will not be eligible for release from prison for 64 years, until 2089.

At the time of Weatherington’s death, Ogletree, who is now incarcerated in the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, was serving a significant prison term for offenses in Cuyahoga and Lake counties, including robbery and involuntary manslaughter, with a scheduled release date of October 2043, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ogletree was accused of entering Weatherington’s cell on Dec. 6, 2023, and violently assaulting him. Weatherington was discovered deceased in his cell the next morning. An autopsy revealed he died of numerous inflicted injuries, including multiple blunt force traumas to the head, as well as evidence of strangulation, the prosecutor’s office said in a release.