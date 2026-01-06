29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
———
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Brandon Matthew Ellis, 55 Elkins Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Heather Nicole Clark, 216 5th St., Waynesville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Robert Gramann, 6499 Tree View Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft (direct).
Robert Earl Collins, Jr., 3642 Lasalle Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and grand theft by deception.
Chase Dwayne Wilcox, 617 Malvern St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct) and receiving stolen property.
Joshua Robert Perry, 4700 Stubbs Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Gregory Desmond Hampton, 1138 Lane St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Bryan Cesar Castro, 311 Locust Forge Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Jay B. Begley, 438 Smalley Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of harassment with bodily substance, and criminal damaging or endangering.
Geovanny Morales-Santos, 510 Terrace Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated theft (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).
Jordon Daniel Bryant, 54 New Briton Circle, Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Steven Brown, 4722 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.
Summer D. Clarkston, 625 Koogler St., Apt. C, Fairborn; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Roy D. Crank, 5094 Hamilton Easton Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Britthany N. Fletcher, 758 Abe Court, Apt. C, Carlisle; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Hannah Rebekah Ingram, 404 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
Stephanie N. Bower, 1106 James Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
William Dobbins, 981 Horn Mill Road, Union Mills, NC; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
James Aaron Smiley, 20 Mary Elaine Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).
———
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Joshua Ray Malicote, 350 Forge Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rowland Edward Cooke, Jr., 1630 Lawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon T. Ingram, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and harassment with a bodily substance.
Liam Thomas O’Day, 9204 Yarmouth Drive, Deerfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, marking false alarms, and resisting arrest.
Ryan Joseph Iker, 146 Walnut St., Williamsburg; indicted on one count of failure to register.
Joseph William Cione, 3467 Orchard Road, Amelia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, falsification, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Cain Fondenberger, 316 Elm St., Felicity; indicted on two counts of domestic violence and one count of strangulation.
Jabez Prophecy Ajian, 1006 E. 16th Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.
Faizon Quartez White, 2184 Ruskin Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Amy Marie Hoff, 30 Harold St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
