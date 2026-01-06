29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brandon Matthew Ellis, 55 Elkins Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Heather Nicole Clark, 216 5th St., Waynesville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Gramann, 6499 Tree View Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Robert Earl Collins, Jr., 3642 Lasalle Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and grand theft by deception.

Chase Dwayne Wilcox, 617 Malvern St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct) and receiving stolen property.

Joshua Robert Perry, 4700 Stubbs Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Gregory Desmond Hampton, 1138 Lane St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Bryan Cesar Castro, 311 Locust Forge Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Jay B. Begley, 438 Smalley Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of harassment with bodily substance, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Geovanny Morales-Santos, 510 Terrace Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated theft (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Jordon Daniel Bryant, 54 New Briton Circle, Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Steven Brown, 4722 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Summer D. Clarkston, 625 Koogler St., Apt. C, Fairborn; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Roy D. Crank, 5094 Hamilton Easton Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Britthany N. Fletcher, 758 Abe Court, Apt. C, Carlisle; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Hannah Rebekah Ingram, 404 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Stephanie N. Bower, 1106 James Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William Dobbins, 981 Horn Mill Road, Union Mills, NC; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James Aaron Smiley, 20 Mary Elaine Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Joshua Ray Malicote, 350 Forge Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rowland Edward Cooke, Jr., 1630 Lawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon T. Ingram, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault and harassment with a bodily substance.

Liam Thomas O’Day, 9204 Yarmouth Drive, Deerfield Twp.; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, marking false alarms, and resisting arrest.

Ryan Joseph Iker, 146 Walnut St., Williamsburg; indicted on one count of failure to register.

Joseph William Cione, 3467 Orchard Road, Amelia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, falsification, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Cain Fondenberger, 316 Elm St., Felicity; indicted on two counts of domestic violence and one count of strangulation.

Jabez Prophecy Ajian, 1006 E. 16th Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Faizon Quartez White, 2184 Ruskin Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Amy Marie Hoff, 30 Harold St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.