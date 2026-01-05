West Chester police investigating armed robbery at gas station

West Chester police said they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at the Circle K gas station at 5677 West Chester Road. The suspect in the incident fled the scene in a white minivan. CONTRIBUTED

West Chester police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this weekend.

Police got a report of the incident around 3:15 p.m. Sunday after it happened at the Circle K gas station at 5677 West Chester Road.

During the robbery, a man showed the cashier a firearm and demanded both cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene in a white minivan.

The man is described by police as a Black male who is approximately six feet tall.

In one of several photos of the incident provided to news media, he is wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Champion” emblazoned in blue lettering across the front.

Police said that “at this time, there is no danger to the public.”

Those with information about the incident are asked to call West Chester police at 513-777-2231.

