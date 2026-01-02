Flu-related hospitalizations surge locally, nationally

A 16-year-old Beavercreek girl was the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the season, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff reported on Dec. 31.

Ohio typically has between 1 and 7 pediatric flu-related deaths per year according to the state.

Greene County had 30 people hospitalized for the flu during the week ending Dec. 27, more than triple the 9 from the prior week.

Regionally, Montgomery County reported the most flu-related hospitalizations with 194, more than double the 86 from the week prior and well ahead of the 35 historical average.

Butler (72), Clark (14), Miami (14) and Warren (16) counties all saw increases in flu-related hospitalizations.

The uptick in respiratory illnesses including the flu prompted the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) last week to implement temporary visitor restrictions at area hospitals.

No visitation is allowed by:

Anyone who is ill with any respiratory symptoms including coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea.

Anyone under age 14 even if they have received the seasonal influenza vaccine or receive the appropriate vaccine when it becomes available.

Those restrictions remain in place.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationwide, the number of people hospitalized with influenza nearly doubled over the two-week span, to 19,000 from 10,000.

Surging rates are being attributed to a new strain of the influenza A virus that came from Australia over the summer, according to the CDC.

The strain is not believed to be more severe or contagious than previous years, but has changes that allow it to circumvent immune defenses and this season’s flu vaccine, which was formulated in February.

The CDC estimates about 7.5 million Americans have been sicked by the flu this season and more than 3,100 people have died.

Flu season goes from October to May, with cases peaking December through February.

Flu hospitalizations by county

(Week ending Dec. 27, Previous week, Historical average)

Butler: 72 47 16

Clark: 14 5 6

Greene: 30 9 9

Miami: 14 6 7

Montgomery: 194 86 35

Warren: 16 7 9