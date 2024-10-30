2 Trenton police officers struck by dirt bike

The officers saw a large group of dirt bikes and four-wheelers in the wooded area, with one dirt bike on an adjacent path close to the officers.

“Trenton’s officers presented themselves and commanded the rider to stop; however, the rider changed direction and drove directly at the officers, striking both and knocking them to the ground before fleeing the area in a northerly direction,” police said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Middletown Division of Police responded immediately to assist Trenton police.

Deputies initiated a pursuit of two unlicensed dirt bikes on Middletown Eaton Road. The first suspect was apprehended on Carmody Boulevard.

The second suspect fled on to the railroad tracks at Trenton Franklin and Middletown Eaton roads. Trenton police used a drone and were able to find the second suspect trying to hide in the woods by covering his dirt bike with foliage.

Noah Alexander Terrell Fleming, 19, and Matthew David Short Jr., 23, both of Middletown, are charged with traffic offenses with additional charges pending, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the identity of the dirt bike rider who struck the officers and fled. Anyone with information can call Trenton police at 513-988-6341.