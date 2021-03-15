2 men accused of running brothel at defunct southwest Ohio massage parlor

Two men were indicted Friday on prostitution-related charges involving a now shuttered massage parlor in Dayton.
Quinghui Liu, 53, of Huber Heights, and Guibin Liu, 49, of Richmond, Virginia, were each issued a criminal summons to appear for their March 25 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of possession of criminal tools.
They operated the former Asian Hawaii Massage at 2915 Linden Ave. in Dayton, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
“They are accused of operating a brothel out of the business,” Flannagan said. “An undercover investigation was conducted by the Dayton Police Department.”
The case initially was filed Oct. 30, 2020. Neither man is in custody, and Flannagan said he did not know whether they were related.