2 men accused of running brothel at defunct southwest Ohio massage parlor

Quinghui Liu, 53, of Huber Heights, and Guibin Liu, 49, of Richmond, Virginia, were each issued a criminal summons to appear for their March 25 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of possession of criminal tools.

They operated the former Asian Hawaii Massage at 2915 Linden Ave. in Dayton, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.