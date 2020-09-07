2 dead in I-70 weekend crash in Brookville

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 70 in Brookville.
A 2012 Kia Forte was traveling east on I-70 around 9 p.m. when it collided with a semitrailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.
“After striking the commercial truck and trailer, the Kia Forte crossed through the median and struck a 2010 Toyota RAV4 that was westbound on Interstate 70,” the patrol stated in a release.
The driver of the Kia Forte, 22-year-old Michael Ruffin-White of Beavercreek and his passenger, 19-year-old Heather Witte of Fairfield, were pronounced deceased at the scene, the patrol said.
The driver of the Toyota RAV4 and a passenger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The semitrailer continued east on I-70 and was not found.
Troopers said speed was a factor in the crash and it’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were in use. The crash remains under investigation.
The state patrol was assisted at the scene by Brookville Fire and Police departments and the Ohio Department of Transportation.