2 charged after Preble County deputies find suspected meth, fentanyl in vehicle

Christopher Russell, left, and Steven Seckman are facing drug and petty theft charges after they were arrested in Preble County on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo courtesy the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Russell, left, and Steven Seckman are facing drug and petty theft charges after they were arrested in Preble County on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo courtesy the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
51 minutes ago

Two Indiana men are facing charges after they were found asleep in a vehicle with suspected drugs last week in Preble County.

Christopher Russell, 39, and Steven Seckman, 35, both of Connersville, Indiana, were charged with aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

On Monday, both of their bonds were set at $20,000.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Preble County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Petro Truck Stop at US 40 and I-70 on a report of suspicious subjects in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived they reportedly found Russell and Seckman sleeping in a vehicle. The deputies were given permission to search the vehicle and found eight ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of suspected fentanyl, according to a press release. The suspected methamphetamine reportedly has a street value of $7,000.

Deputies also found $2,800 in counterfeit bills and items that were stolen from a convenience store at the truck stop in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

