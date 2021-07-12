1 in custody after robber said he had explosive at southwest Ohio bank

Centerville Police confirmed that one person is in custody Friday evening in connection to a bank robbery Friday morning.
The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to LCNB National Bank in Centerville after a robber said he had left an explosive object behind when he fled.
The robbery was reported at 10:30 a.m. at the bank at 9605 Dayton Lebanon Pike or state Route 48, said John Davis, the Centerville Police Department’s spokesman.
The robber passed a note but took it with him when he left the bank on foot, Davis said.
“The individual threatened that he had an explosive,” said Davis, who said he could not divulge what the suspect left behind because it was part of the investigation.
He was described as a man in his late 20s, early 30s standing 6 feet, 3 inches wearing jeans and a long-sleeved gray Ohio State University T-shirt and gray OSU hat.
Centerville dispatchers said they did not have any information on the person in custody.
Traffic around the bank was closed and the bank evacuated while the bomb squad investigated the threat. The all clear was given sometime after 12:30 p.m.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.