Homeowner shoots intruder in buttocks in Franklin, police say

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A homeowner shot an intruder in the buttocks early Wednesday who police say attempted to burglarize a Park Avenue house.

Franklin police requested a K-9 to track the suspect and after a short track, he was found hiding in a shed not far from the victim’s residence. He was taken into custody following the shooting reported around 3:25 a.m., according to police.

Police identified the suspect as Jeffery L. Carl, 36, of Franklin He was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown for an injury to the buttocks that was not life-threatening. He was released several hours later and taken back to the Franklin Police Division.

Lt. Brian Pacifico said Carl was interviewed Monday morning by Franklin police and has been booked into the Warren County Jail under a $50,250 bond.

Pacifico said Carl will be arraigned on a charge of burglary in court on Friday. He also has a failure to appear warrant out of Franklin Municipal Court.

Franklin police were assisted by Monroe police and the Warren County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

Ed Richter

