Clearcreek Twp. recognizes retirement of police officer shot in line of duty

“It’s tough to see someone leave because he’s part of our family,” Terrill said.

He said the police department will have a special retirement ceremony soon to recognize Ney’s service to the township.

Ney was unavailable for comment for this story. However, his wife Lisa Ney said, “the aftermath (after being shot) has been difficult but we’re so thankful he’s still alive. He’s gone through a lot of changes and still figuring things out.”

Lisa Ney said her husband still has a bullet fragment near his optic nerve.

“He never complained while he was in the hospital,” she said. “He said ‘God’s purpose was for him to be here.”

Prior to joining Clearcreek Twp. police 15 years ago, Ney worked for a steel plant in Columbus for 15 years. When he wasn’t patrolling Clearcreek Twp., Ney worked as a resource officer at the Warren County Alternative School on his off days.

Sgt. Nicole Cordero and Ney responded July 12, 2022, to a domestic violence complaint at 5945 N. state Route 48 in Clearcreek Twp. They attempted to arrest Mark Evers at the the residence on domestic violence charges when Evers pulled a handgun and shot Ney in the face.

This caused Ney’s immediate incapacitation and inflicted critical injury, rendering him helpless at the scene. Fearing for her life and the life of Ney, Cordero immediately shot Evers with her handgun. During the exchange of gunfire, it was determined that Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

Last Thanksgiving, Ney told the Dayton Daily News that the ordeal, which included multiple hospital stays, surgeries and rehab stays, enabled him to become closer with his family, particularly with his grown children, and closer to God by furthering his deep Christian faith.

Ney said he’s thankful for the amazing support received from residents, families and businesses following his injuries, but still wants to give back and serve the community.