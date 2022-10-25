journal-news logo
Butler County man indicted for alleged Dunkin’ robbery

A Butler County man accused of a robbery at gunpoint at a Deerfield Twp. Dunkin’ store was indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

Ronald J. Runyon, 48, of Trenton, was indicted on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. In addition, Runyon is also being held on a probation violation. He remains held in the Warren County Jail without bond pending arraignment.

He is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Runyon ordered a sandwich at 5:35 a.m. Sept. 12 and then allegedly pulled up to the drive-thru window and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a handgun. He was driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck during the robbery, police said.

On Sept. 22, police found Runyon in Lebanon where he was arrested in possession of a stolen license plate.

