Longtime Hamilton company relocating to Middletown: 3 things to know

Who is Access Envelopes?

Access Envelopes is a specialized manufacturer that produces envelopes or “pockets” for the bank industry, medical field and hospitality trade, he said. The company opened in February 2000.

The company’s six full-time employees earn $205,000, and will grow its employment to 18 positions with a payroll of $615,000 by Dec. 31, 2024, according to the staff report.

What happens next?

Council will vote at its next meeting on July 20 whether to authorize a small business grant of $15,000 to assist with building improvements and electrical updates needed to move operations and equipment.

Keith Joyce, administrator of Access Envelope, told the Journal-News on Thursday that the company has started moving operations to Middletown. He said the company is doing “two jobs at once” in Hamilton and Middletown trying to fill the backlog of orders.